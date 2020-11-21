Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Bellefixe
Rosé Collection Padded Pearl Headband
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bellefixe
Need a few alternatives?
Sonia Kashuk
Sonia Kashuk Makeup Organizer Bag Set
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Revlon
Revlon Salon One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
$41.99
$29.39
from
Target
BUY
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Semi-permanent Hair Color
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Olaplex
No.3 Hair Perfector 100ml
£26.00
£20.80
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
Sonia Kashuk
Sonia Kashuk Makeup Organizer Bag Set
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Revlon
Revlon Salon One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
$41.99
$29.39
from
Target
BUY
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Semi-permanent Hair Color
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Olaplex
No.3 Hair Perfector 100ml
£26.00
£20.80
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted