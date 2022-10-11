Phanxy

Rose Clitoral Licking Tongue Vibrator

$41.99 $35.99

【 TONGUE LICKING PLEASURE】The survey found,tongue licking vibrator are the best sex toys to stimulate women's sensitive points, and can help women quickly reach unimaginable orgasms! bringing you double stimulation.The Sucktion or tongue vibrator surrounds making it feel like someone licking and blowing on clit,give you realistic oral sex experience. 【2 in 1 REALISTIC LICKING & VIBRATING】The tongue vibrator has 9 licking modes and vibration, from gentle to wild movements maximizes your sense of pleasure, which will provide orgasms you never imagined. 【100% Waterproof & USB Magnetic Charging】The clit vibrator have IPX 7 waterproof rating, Making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. With USB magnetic charging cable. Charging for 2 hours,the using time will be 1hour. 【Body-Safe Silicone & Whisper Quiet】The clitoral stimulator is made from high quality silicone. Non-toxic, odorless and skin- friendly.Smooth to touch and feel. And the noise is less than 50 dB, almost negligible.You can enjoy quiet clitoral vibrator's thrills at home or office without any worries. 【Discreet Pakage & Satisfactory Service】Your privacy is our priority, the product comes in discreet packaging, nobody will know what’s inside the box.