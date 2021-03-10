Coastline Imports

Set includes (4) Four 3-ounce Espresso cups with Gold Trim, (4) Four Saucers with Gold Trim Cup capacity 3-Ounces, specifically designed small for Espresso/Demitasse/Turkish Coffee Dimensions in inches: Cup (without handle) 2.3H x 2.75W at Top x 1.3W at Bottom. Saucer: 4.75-Inch diameter Rose Chintz design, made of Fine Porcelain. (This is NOT a Children’s Set) Dishwasher safe. Not Safe in Microwave due to Gold Trim Gracie China by Coastline Imports, is lovely porcelain which can complement the kitchen, dining and living room.