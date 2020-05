Baggu

The standard Baggu is available in the Rose Checkerboard print. The bag that folds into a pocket and can be reused again and again. Great for grocery shopping as well as for carrying laundry or sports kit, these bags can carry a lot of weight - up to 50lbs no less - and are pretty darn stylish to boot!