D.S. & Durga

Rose Atlantic Perfume Roller

$72.00

At Catbird

The story: spritzers aboard the famous Salt Spray Rose. Sinatra’s summer wind, dunegrass in the distance, rosehip, the white lighthouse. The notes: bergamot/petals/lemon oil, linden/salt spray rose accord/dune grass, muscone/salt water/white moss. Perfume as armchair travel, by the inimitable, cult-favorite, DS & Durga. This item is not available for international shipping.