Babeland

Rose And Thorn Lace Crop Top And Panty – Queen Size

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

What is a rose, really? It’s delicate beauty surrounded by danger. That’s exactly what inspires this Off shoulder, Scallop Lace Crop top and Brazil-Cut Panty set. You can look. Maybe you can even touch. But approach with caution! The Rose and Thorn gets ‘em every time. Washing Instructions: Hand wash separately in cold water. Do not bleach. Flat dry.