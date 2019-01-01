Love Beauty and Planet

Rose & Almond Essential Hair Oil

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty vegan products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren't made from recycled plastics yet, but we're working on it. This rich oil blend infused with golden Argan Oil nourishes for soft, healthy looking hair and surrounds your locks in a fragrant cloud of heirloom French lavender. Our hair oil treatments are the perfect solution to save dry hair, and you can use either before you shower, or to tame hair (wet or dry) post shower. How to use? Pump oil into hands, work the hair oil into hair, and focus on areas that are more dry. Don't stop there, for brilliantly beautiful hair, try our range of volumizing hair oil products, with variants for everyone from Argan Oil and Lavender to Rose and Almond, each giving your dry hair the nutrients it needs for silky hair.