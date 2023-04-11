Desire Rose

Rose 3 In 1 Clitoral Stimulator

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

Rose Toy for Women: This sex toy is designed in the shape of a blooming rose. At the other end of the adult toy is a cute bullet vibrator, which provides you a wonderful feeling with both ends of stimulation. Romantic Gift Multiple Modes to Choose from: With two powerful motors, this rose vibrator has 9 licking, 9 vibration and 3 thrusting modes. Click the top button and the tongue will move and the petals will vibrate. Click the button below and the bullet vibrator will thrust. Premium Silicone & Ergonomic Design: This clitoris vibrator is made of high-quality silicone, which is skin-friendly and body-safe. The round-ended bullet vibrator is easy to insert and hits the right spot perfectly. USB Magnetic Charging: This rose vibrator is equipped with USB magnetic charging, which is compatible with charging devices such as power bank, computer and wall charger. It takes 2 hours to fully charge, and it can be used for 50 minutes after fully charging. Discreet Packaging & Reliable Service: Desire Rose sex toys are sealed in discreet packaging, and there is no sensitive information on the box to ensure your privacy. If you have any questions about our products, please feel free to contact us to get a satisfactory solution. IPX6 Waterproof