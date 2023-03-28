Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
KEEN
Rosarita Ii X Hyke
£160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KEEN Footwear
Need a few alternatives?
Simply Be
Carballo Velvet Bow Trim Flat Shoes Ex Wide Fit
BUY
£21.74
£29.00
Simply Be
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats - Black Satin
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Miu Miu
Crystal-embellished Logo Ballerina Shoes
BUY
£1250.00
Farfetch
Khaite
Marcy Crystal-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
£810.00
Net-A-Porter
More from KEEN
KEEN
Targhee Iii Waterproof Mid Hiking Boot
BUY
$175.00
Keen
KEEN
Tempo Flex Waterproof Hiking Boot
BUY
$90.00
$160.00
Nordstrom Rack
KEEN
Explore Waterproof Hiking Boots
BUY
$111.73
$140.00
REI
KEEN
Astoria West Open-toe
BUY
$110.00
Keen
More from Flats
Simply Be
Carballo Velvet Bow Trim Flat Shoes Ex Wide Fit
BUY
£21.74
£29.00
Simply Be
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats - Black Satin
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Miu Miu
Crystal-embellished Logo Ballerina Shoes
BUY
£1250.00
Farfetch
Khaite
Marcy Crystal-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
£810.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted