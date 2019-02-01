Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Out From Under

Rosalyn Satin Underwire Bra

$29.00
At Urban Outfitters
Essential underwire bra from the intimates experts at Out From Under. Sultry satin-look fabric in a classic underwire construction with soft demi cups. Fitted with skinny adjustable shoulder straps and a hook + eye closure at the back.
Featured in 1 story
20 Pink Lingerie Pieces To Buy
by Michelle Li