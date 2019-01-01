Jan Marini

Rosalieve Redness Reducing Complex Face Lotion

£72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dermacare Direct

Details CORRECT- STEP 3 Jan Marini ROSALIEVE Redness Reducing Complex Face Lotion Experience relief from unwanted redness and reduce the appearance of facial flushing with this innovative formula designed to calm the skin. RosaLieve is an innovative formula with natural acid, an anti-redness peptide and multiple antioxidants and extracts shown to reduce the appearance of redness and visible flushing. Key Ingredients: Reduce redness - Natural Acid - Tetrapeptide-14 - Boswellia Serrata Extract - Ranunculus Ficaria Extract Calm skin - Oat Extract (Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid) - Concentrated Green Tea Extract (Epigallocatechin Gallate) - Allantoin Acetyl Methionine - White Tea and Red Tea Extracts size: 30ml paraben free Directions: Shake well before using. Prior to use, leave plastic lid in place, invert and tap the top of the container several times into the palm of your hand. If you experience difficulty when dispensing, repeat and pump product into the hand while inverted. Apply sparingly morning and evening to entire face. See what the press are saying..... Sarah OConnell