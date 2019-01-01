La Roche-Posay

Rosaliac Anti-redness Light Cream Spf 15 40ml

La Roche-Posay Rosaliac Anti-Redness Light Cream SPF 15 40ml Daily moisturising cream to comfort and calm normal to combination skin prone to redness. With SPF 15 SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR Specifically formulated for sensitive skin prone to all types of redness, whether occasional or persistent, dispersed or localised. Skin is soothed and calmed, and appears instantly evened and uniform. Daily moisturising cream for normal/combination skin that is prone to redness Soothes and calms skin, whilst fighting against redness day by day With added SPF 15 broad spectrum protection ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Enriched with Vitamin B3 which protects sensitive skin against external aggressions. Mexoryl XL filtering helps defend the skin against the degrading effect of UV rays, while La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water intensely soothes the skin and restores comfort. DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED Rosaliac has been through rigorous dermatological testing to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULA The minimalist hypoallergenic formula contains no parabens, no fragrance and no alcohol