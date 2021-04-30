Ghost

Rosaleen Dress Rose Pink

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ghost

Designed in a flattering filament satin, Rosaleen is one of our most popular bias-cut dresses that you'll be reaching for every occasion this season – plus it would also make the perfect bridesmaid's dress. In a new colourway of rose pink, the dress features underbust and cut-in detailing to the front bodice and a deep keyhole opening at the back with our dyed-to-match covered buttons, while the lovely long bias-cut sleeves fall to a shirt-style cuff. Product Code: DC26CA-H41