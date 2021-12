rag & bone

Rosa Mid-rise Boyfriend – Clean Mick

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At rag & bone

Rosa is a leg-lengthening cut with a slightly exaggerated taper and a gentle rise. Still looks and feels like the perfect vintage pair of denim. Crafted from a rigid denim in Norwalk: a medium blue indigo wash. Clean finished hem and a button fly. Style: WDD22H2769B1MI