Muun

Rosa G Round Straw Bag

$151.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Muuñ draws inspiration from traditional Japanese aesthetics and Scandinavian minimalism to create this beige Rosa G bag. It's handwoven in Ghana from elephant grass to a rounded silhouette with black canvas top handles and shoulder straps, then fitted with a removable checked cotton pouch. Product number: 1408004