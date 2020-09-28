Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Flora Nikrooz Anthropologie
Rosa Chemise
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Blush floral lace featuring a feminine rose motif trims the bodice of this supple chemise.
Need a few alternatives?
Natori
Bliss Cotton Girl Brief
$20.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$19.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Richer Poorer
Femme Boxer
$26.00
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Aries
Blue & Red Colorblock Boxers
$60.00
$44.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Intimates
Flora Nikrooz Anthropologie
Rosa Chemise
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mangopop
Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Natori
Bliss Cotton Girl Brief
$20.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$19.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted