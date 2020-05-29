United States
Astrid & Miyu
Rope Charm Hoops In Gold
£59.00
At Astrid & Miyu
Description We love a charm and hoop combo here at A&M, and the Rope Charm Hoops in Gold are no exception. And, bonus - the charm is removable, so you can customise to suit your vibe! Stack them up with huggies and sparkling barbells. Details Sold as a pair Composition: 18k Gold plated Brass Hoop thickness - 3.5mm Hoop inner diameter - 11mm Hoop outer diameter - 18mm Hoop post - 8mm