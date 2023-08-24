Mejuri

Rope Chain Necklace

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Chain Thickness: 1.4 mm Adjustable Chain Length: 16 inches - 18 inches Get roped into wearing these links at all times. Plus you can wear it two ways—show this sleek chain off on its own or style it as an everyday base for your favorite charm. Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil. Gold Vermeil Not to be confused with regular gold plating, our vermeil is a thick layer of 18k solid gold on sterling silver meaning it will last longer. You get the look & feel of gold jewelry at a fraction of the price.