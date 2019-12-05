White Rabbit Custom

Rope Basket

$32.50

Beautiful natural rope bowl with wooden bead. Perfect for a centerpiece, entryway catch all for mail, keys, bread basket, bath organizer for shaving or hand towels. Dimensions are approximately 9" in diameter, 7" at the base and height 3". Bowl is 100% cotton rope and very sturdy. Sewn using black accent thread. Perfect housewarming gift or home accent piece. All of the items in my shop are made by me in my home studio in Florida. Wipe clean by hand if necessary.