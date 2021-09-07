RiverAndRoots

Roots & Wings Oracle Deck

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The Roots & Wings Oracle Deck is a 63 card deck with a Z fold Interpretation Booklet plus 2 title/instruction cards designed to intuitively connect us to our inner journey of self-discovery, creativity, inspiration, authentic being and growth. This deck is meant to nourish both sides of your wild and grounded spirit and lead you to finding a way to live in harmony with all the complex and beautiful desires of the heart. Using this deck can become a beautiful way of practicing mindfulness and living in the present.