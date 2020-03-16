dpHUE

Root Touch-up Kit

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A kit to keep gray in check between salon visits with permanent, salon-quality, crème color—two applications per kit. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair Texture: Fine, Medium, and Thick Hair Concerns: Color Fading Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, and parabens. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Use on up to one inch of new gray hair, at your part line and hairline. This low ammonia, salon-quality, crème hair color is made in Italy, and designed to blend seamlessly into your base hair color. It is not intended for drastic color changes or to lighten hair. This Set Contains: - 2 x 1 oz/ 29.5 mL dpHUE Permanent Hair Color Crème - 2 x 0.5 oz/ 14.7 mL dpHUE Developer Color Activator packettes - 2 x Pair Disposable gloves - 2 x Processing caps - 2 x Disposable color mixing bowls - Reusable hair color applicator brush - 0.25 oz/ 7.3 mL dpHUE Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner samples