Clairol

Root Touch-up

$15.98 $12.78

Pack of 2 Clairol Nice 'n Easy Root Touch Up Kits that matches leading shades of Dark Brown, including salon colors. The Precision Brush makes even application easy and fast concealing roots or gray hairs in minutes, with coverage that last up to 3 weeks It's only human to want perfect hair you're one step closer with our permanent color that mixes in seamlessly no matter what leading shade you use. Touch up your roots & conceal gray in minutes with the included Precision Brush tool for easy application The magic of Nice 'n Easy hair products is in helping you balance a desire for hair color that is perfect, easy & looks natural. Our products won't leave revealing or fake tones, just 100 percentage gray coverage that leaves you looking naturally beautiful Nice 'n Easy carries superior hair color products from permanent hair color kits & tools, highlights and root touch ups that mix with colors applied by your salon colorist, gray hair concealer, to hair gloss to keep your hair looking natural & radiant Our Nice 'n Easy line of hair color products make superior, natural looking color. Our hair coloring products provide beautifully color so natural looking even sunlight won't reveal your secret. Touch up your roots, try a new hair color, or add highlights Permanent color that blends seamlessly. Lasts up to 3 weeks. Extend the life of your hair color. Root Touch-Up gives your hair color a boost, covering roots and grays anytime between regular colorings. The targeted Root Creme works in just 10 minutes and matches any leading shade --even salon color.* (*Among leading retail permanent shades and pre-formulated salon color).