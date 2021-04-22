Circumference x Brightland

A pairing made in sustainable heaven — harvested in 2020 in California, the Daily Regenerative Gel Cleanser derives its bioactive, skin-nourishing compounds from the leftovers of Brightland's olive oil crafting process that we transform into our Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Extract. Now available as a limited set, the Root to Leaf Set includes both Daily Regenerative Gel Cleanser (120ml) and Brightland's ALIVE Extra Virgin Olive Oil (100ml) for a perfect night in.