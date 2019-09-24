Head & Shoulders

Root Rejuvenating Pre-wash Mask With Tea Tree Extract

$1.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Give your roots an uplifting boost before you shampoo with Head & Shoulders Root Rejuvenating Pre-Wash Mask. With a refreshing blend of tea tree oil and mint, this rejuvenating mask works before shampooing to invigorate your roots and help purify and restore your scalp for visibly healthier hair* while awakening your senses. The lightweight, root-rejuvenating formula helps remove scalp buildup and protect against flakes and itch.† Try before your Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff cleansing routine for up to 100% flake-free‡ protection and hair that feels as healthy as it looks. To use, wet hair then massage the rich cream onto scalp, focusing on roots. Rinse completely, then use Head & Shoulders shampoo and condition as usual. *vs non-conditioning shampoo†with regular use‡visible flakes; with regular useRegular use of Head & Shoulders anti dandruff products nourish your scalp three surface layers deep to prevent dryness, flakes and itch, associated with dandruff. The Head & Shoulders collection includes clarifying shampoos, volumizing conditioners, and 2 in 1 combos, so you can introduce dandruff treatment to every step of your hair care routine. With a pH-balanced formula brought to you by America's #1 dermatologist recommended brand, you can count on Head & Shoulders to combat seborrheic dermatitis, and other irritable and itchy scalp conditions associated with dandruff. Head & Shoulders products come in a variety of scents and formulas, and include ingredients like almond oil, tea tree oil, lemon extract, and peppermint. The shampoo & conditioner system are safe to use on color treated, curly or textured hair types, compared to a non-conditioning shampoo.