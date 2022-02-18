Sunday || Sunday

Root Refresh Micellar Rinse

Sunday || Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse is a color-safe and sulfate-free cleanser that keeps your scalp (and look) fresh between washes. Benefits Removes product buildup and excess oils without stripping your hair or clogging your follicles Lightweight, gentle cleansing means you can use it any time Great alternative to dry shampoo Easy way to recharge your look post-workout Fresh-scented Safe for color-treated hair Vegan and not tested on animals Made from 96% natural ingredients Key Ingredients Contains Micellar Water, which attaches to dirt and sweat like a magnet, cleaning them from your scalp Apple Cider Vinegar lowers scalp pH and minimizes scalp bacterial growth Contains Green Tea Extract to slow premature aging and inflammation Formulated Without Sulfates Silicones Mineral Oil Parabens Petrolatum Phthalates Formaldehyde-releasing ingredients