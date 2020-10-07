L'Oreal Paris

Root Cover Up Temporary Gray Concealer Spray, Pack Of 2

$19.92

TEMPORARY HAIR COLOR SPRAY FOR ROOTS: Our Magic Root Cover Up conceals grays in seconds for flawless roots. Get seamless coverage with our lightweight formula that leaves no smudging or sticky residue when dry, & that’s ammonia and peroxide free. SPRAY ON HAIR COLOR FOR GRAY ROOTS: Perfect for in-between color or salon visits, this spray hair color quickly gives coverage to grey roots within seconds. Lasts until your next shampoo. ROOT TOUCH UP SOLUTIONS: Just a few pesky, scattered grays? Try our Precision Pen. For more gray coverage, use Magic Root Cover Up, the #1 root concealer in the world. For longer lasting gray coverage, use Root Rescue 10-minute permanent root kit. MATCH YOUR L'OREAL PARIS HAIR COLOR: Magic Root Cover Up shades are formulated to match your L'Oréal Excellence or Superior Preference shade, for an easy, quick hair spray color fix between colorings. LONG LASTING HAIR COLOR: Get beautiful color from L'Oréal Paris hair color; permanent, semi-permanent, temporary hair color, & root cover up. Cover gray hair, highlight, go bold with bright color, or even try an ombre hair color.