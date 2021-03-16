Rita Hazan

Root Concealer Touch Up Stick – Light Brown

Pesky gray hairs seem to pop up when you least expect them, but Rita Hazan's compact 'Root Concealer' stick makes it so easy to cover up those silvery strands. Ideal for those with light-brown hair, this water-resistant formula has custom-blended pigments and offers buildable coverage. We love that it doubles as a brow filler. Suitable for light-brown hair Safe for all hair types Free from ammonia, peroxide, toxins and parabens