Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Rita Hazan

Root Concealer Touch-up Spray Temporary Gray Coverage

$25.00
At Sephora
What it is: An award-winning water- and transfer-proof touch-up spray, with a pinpoint actuator to cover grays exactly where needed.
Featured in 1 story
8 Products That Hide Grown-Out Roots Fast
by Samantha Sasso