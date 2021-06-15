iRobot

Roomba S9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum

$1299.99 $949.00

Buy Now Review It

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF - Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the s9 to empty itself for up to 60 days. OUR MOST ADVANCED CLEAN - You—and your home—deserve the best. With groundbreaking technology and a sophisticated design, the s9 is our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. DEEPEST CLEAN - With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. Automatically increases suction to clean even deeper with power boost technology. DETAILED POWERFUL CLEAN - PerfectEdge Technology with advanced sensors and a specially designed Corner Brush optimize cleaning deep into corners and along edges. Ideal for homes with pets. 30% wider Dual Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM navigation, the s9 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT - Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant or via the iRobot Home app enables the s9 to clean messes for you, right when they happen. COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN - With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. And with Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas. You—and your home—deserve the best. With 40X the Power-Lifting Suction*, our most powerful cleaning system, and advanced technologies, the s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris. Its learning never stops, as it offers up personalized cleaning recommendations that work around your life, pollen seasons, and peak pet-shedding times—so that it’s always one step ahead of the mess. *(compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system).