iRobot

Roomba I7+ Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal

$999.99 $499.99

Buy Now Review It

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF - Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7 to empty itself for up to 60 days. POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP - Pulls in stubborn and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. (Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system) GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT - Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant* or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen. COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN - With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas. A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU - The Roomba i7 robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else. IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens. Vacuuming that fits seamlessly into your life. The i7+ learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa voice assistant, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table” and consider it done. After each cleaning, the i7+ empties itself into Disposal bags that hold up to 60 days of debris so you can forget about vacuuming for months. Personalized cleaning recommendations and seasonal suggestions help keep floors clean year-round, and 10x the Power-Lifting suction* paired with self-emptying convenience help make life a whole lot easier. *(compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system) *(Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC).