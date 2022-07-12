iRobot

Roomba I4+ Evo Robot Vacuum W/ Automatic Dirt Disposal

$649.99 $399.99

20% LARGER BATTERY – Larger battery for extended runtime. Compared to Roomba i3/i3+ Robot Vacuum POWERFUL CLEANING—SCHEDULED AROUND YOUR LIFE - Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, the Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum takes care of stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction*. *Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system CLEAN BY ROOM, YOU’RE IN CONTROL - Roomba i4+ EVO learns your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want—either on a set schedule or in the moment. DON’T LIFT A FINGER FOR MONTHS - Now you can forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i4+ EVO to empty itself into an enclosed bag that captures 99% of particles as small as .7 microns and holds up to 60 days of cleanings. PRECISION CLEANING IN TIDY ROWS - The robot vacuum cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, to thoroughly clean your floors while navigating around furniture. When the i4+ EVO needs to recharge, it will resume right where it left off ensuring a complete clean. FOCUSED CLEANING YOU CAN COUNT ON - iRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba i4+ EVO to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. Integrated sensors tell the robot where it can and can’t fit, so it doesn’t get stuck under furniture. PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba i4+ EVO uses Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair.​ Now the Roomba® i4+ EVO robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want, when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction* and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. Powered by iRobot OS, it stays one step ahead of everyday messes, by learning your life and suggesting cleaning schedules—to clean when you’re out enjoying life. On-demand cleaning is only a command away, with Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility** that let you direct your robot to messes right when they happen. With Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal, Roomba® will return itself to the base when the bin is full, automatically empty and resume cleaning, so you don’t have to think about emptying the bin for months at a time. (*Compared to the Roomba® 600 series cleaning system)