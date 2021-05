iRobot

Roomba® I3 (3150) Wi-fi® Connected Robot Vacuum

$399.99 $349.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

The Roomba i3 robot vacuum offers 10X the Power-Lifting Suction* to pull in dirt, dust and pollen. When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, it offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best.