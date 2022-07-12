iRobot

Roomba I2 Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$349.99

MORE THOUGHTFUL THAN YOU THOUGHT - The Roomba i2 takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of iRobot OS. Learns your habits and your routines. MAPS YOUR HOME AND CLEANS IN NEAT ROWS - Intelligent, straight line navigation cleans logically in neat rows and creates a simple map so you know where it has cleaned. 10x POWER-LIFTING SUCTION* - Clearing your home of stubborn dirt and messes, the Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum pulls in the debris with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction.*(compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system) DUAL MULTI-SURFACE RUBBER BRUSHES - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum works with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. COMPATIBLE WITH CLEAN BASE AUTOMATIC DIRT DISPOSAL*- Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that would allow the i2 to empty itself for up to 60 days. *Clean Base sold separately. FOCUSED CLEANING YOU CAN COUNT ON- iRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba i2 robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. SET TO AUTOMATICALLY CLEAN WHEN YOU'RE AWAY - Now with iRobot OS, you can choose to set your robot to automatically start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean and never the cleaning. SMART THAT KEEPS GETTING SMARTER - Your Roomba i2 constantly learns and updates itself to optimize your home's cleaning routine—so you don't have to—thanks to innovations available only from iRobot. Roomba® i215220 Robot Vacuum