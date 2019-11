iRobot

Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

$379.99 $279.00

Buy Now Review It

The Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum is packed with performance for powerful pickup. The premium 3-Stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see—and the allergens and dust you don't. Intelligent sensors guide the robot throughout your home, navigating under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.