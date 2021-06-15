iRobot

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

$274.00 $229.99

CLEAN SMARTER - Sleek, premium design complements your home décor; The Roomba 694 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. - for effortlessly clean floors. LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS - The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges. LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice. ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION - A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs. SENSES & ELIMINATES DIRT - Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly. CLEAN FLOORS EVERYDAY - Provides a system of cleaning features & smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home & deliver a daily clean. CLEANS CARPETS & HARD FLOORS - Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets & hard floors. The Roomba 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. It learns your cleaning habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules—taking on daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or simply use the iRobot Home App. When your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, the Roomba 600 series robot vacuum can even suggest extra cleanings —to help keep your floors clean every day of the year.