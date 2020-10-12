iRobot

Roomba 675 Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$299.00 $274.00

The Roomba® 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. It learns your cleaning habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules—taking on daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or simply use the iRobot Home App. When your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, the Roomba® 600 series robot vacuum can even suggest extra cleanings —to help keep your floors clean every day of the year. *(Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC) CLEAN SMARTER - The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. - for effortlessly clean floors. LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS - The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE - Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice. The 675 will even suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season. *Works with Google Home and Alexa enabled devices Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION - A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs. SENSES AND ELIMINATES DIRT - Dirt Detect™ Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly. CLEAN FLOORS EVERYDAY - Provides a system of cleaning features and smart sensors that allow