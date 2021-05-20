iRobot

Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

About This Item We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it. Features Clean your home from anywhere with the iRobot Roomba 670: Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. Let this advanced robot clean for you while you’re out running errands or on vacation. You can use your smartphone to control your Roomba while you’re away from home, or you can use Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant to access your robot while you’re relaxing at home. The patented 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Simply press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot Home App. Let the iRobot Roomba 670 do the dirty work so you have more time to spend with the people you love. An early pioneer in robotics, iRobot was founded in 1990 with the vision of making practical robots a reality. Today, we design and build innovative home robots, including the award-winning Roomba Vacuuming Robot and the Braava family of mopping robots. But our technology isn’t just about robots. It’s about you – and finding better ways to help you get more done. iRobot® Roomba® 670 Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba® 670 robot vacuum. The patented 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App. • 3-Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet. • Dual Multi-Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors. • Patented Dirt Detect™ sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of your home. • Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors. • Edge-Sweeping Brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners. • Connect and schedule from anywhere. Use Google Assistant voice commands to control cleaning. Use the iRobot HOME App to schedule & monitor cleaning sessions. • Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. • Featuring Roomba® Essentials- Wi-Fi connected, Smart Navigation, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors Warnings: No proposition 65 reasons:WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Antimony oxide (Antimony trioxide), which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and Bisphenol A (BPA) which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to Specifications Features No features description available Brand Irobot® Manufacturer iRobot Model R670020 Assembled Product Weight 6.77 lbs Manufacturer Part Number 670 Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 13.40 x 13.40 x 3.54 Inches Shipping and Returns Not happy with a purchase? No problem. We've made returning items as easy as possible. And, most purchases can be returned for free. Learn more about our Returns Policy. Returns Policy. Warranty Most items come with a limited manufacturer’s warranty. The addition of a Walmart Protection Plan adds extra protection from the date of purchase. Walmart Protection Plans cover the total cost of repair, or replacement, for products, as well as covering delivery charges for the exchange. Walmart Protection Plan options and pricing can be found on the product page, as well as in your cart. Go to www.walmart.com/protection to see all the coverage offered for each product. You can view your Walmart Protection Plan after your purchase in the Walmart Protection Plan Hub. Warranty Information1 Year Limited Warranty