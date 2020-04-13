Sackville & Co.

Room Spray

$30.00 $21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

Meet our new high spirits spritz. Vibrant is a subtle rose scent with hint of citrus, this spray is perfect for a relaxing day & good vibes. Infused with Lemon, Ginger & Grapefruit this give you a energizing lift as well as clearing the air. Whether your clearing the air, setting the mood or just need to refresh the vibe, a few sprays is the answer to your call. Ingredients: Ultra purified crystal charged water & Rose water with a signature blend of Orange, Grapefruit, Lime, and Pine essential oils.