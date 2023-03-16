Deconovo

Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Grommet Black Blackout Curtains

100% Polyester BASIC INFORMATION: Package contains 2 panels. Each drape measures 42x63 inches with 6 silver grommets on each panel for easy installation. FUNCTION CURTAINS: Block out sunlight, balance temperature, reduce outside noise, and provide privacy. Keep your room cool in summer and warm in winter. Enjoy a peaceful and comfortable environment with these curtains. DESIGN AND TEXTURE: Luxurious and elegant fabric with a silky, soft touch that adds charm and modernity to your interior. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine washable below 86°F, gentle cycle. Do not bleach, do not tumble dry. Perfect for bedroom, living room, baby nursery, kitchen, gaming rooms, school playroom, hotel, office, and restaurants. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: At Deconovo, we strive to exceed customer expectations. Contact us for any after-sales issues. Upgrade your home decor with Deconovo's blackout curtains today!