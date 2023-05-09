Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Ronda Silk Dress
£835.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Self Portrait
White Beaded Sequin Bandeau Mini Dress
BUY
£450.00
Self Portrait
Whistles
Tie Back Maxi Dress
BUY
£199.00
Whistles
Ghost
Delphine Satin Maxi Dress, Ivory
BUY
£195.00
Ghost
ASOS Edition Curve
Lennox Sequin Blouson Sleeve Wedding Dress
BUY
£220.00
ASOS
More from Reformation
Reformation
Ronda Silk Dress
BUY
£835.00
Reformation
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
£200.00
Reformation
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
£300.00
Reformation
Reformation
Elena Linen Two Piece
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Banana Republic
Linen-blend Mini Shirtdress
BUY
$55.00
$110.00
Banana Republic
Staud
Tweed Crystal Dress
BUY
$375.00
Staud
Self Portrait
White Beaded Sequin Bandeau Mini Dress
BUY
£450.00
Self Portrait
Whistles
Tie Back Maxi Dress
BUY
£199.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted