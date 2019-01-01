Skip navigation!
rag & bone
Rona Velvet Blazer
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At rag & bone
Tailored blazer in novelty velvet 100% Cotton Velv... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Wildfang Can Hardly Keep This Blazer In Stock
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
More from Shopping
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
