Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Cross Body Bags
Rachel Comey
Rona Bag In Washed Black
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Crossbody bag from Rachel Comey in Washed Black. H... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Foldover Crossbody – $150
$150.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Maud Structured Mini Crossbody Bag
$44.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
ASHISH x Topshop
Olivia Cross Body Bag
$38.00
from
Topshop
BUY
ASHISH x Topshop
Future Beaded Cross Body Bag
$58.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey
Revamp Dress
$825.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
Rachel Comey
Coxsone Pant
$375.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Rachel Comey
Amplus Dress
£513.98
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Cross Body Bags
Little Liffner
Tiny Box Bag In Black Patent
$350.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Small Apple Bag In Clove
$380.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Cult Gaia
Acrylic Luna In Black
$318.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Simon Miller
Bonsai 15 Cm Bag In Black Nubuck With Strap
$490.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted