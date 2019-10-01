kate spade new york

Romy Snake-embossed Medium Satchel

£425.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade new york

You might recognize this bold medium satchel from our fall 2019 runway show. romy is hard to miss with its fierce python-embossed italian leather. inside, you'll find a buttery soft faux microsuede lining and a large slip pocket spacious enough to hold a small wallet. an optional and adjustable strap allows you to sling it over your shoulder when you need a free hand for hot chocolate. and don't worry about setting it down--the tiny feet will keep it beautiful for years to come. our spade heart twistlock doubles as clever décor and a very pretty closure.