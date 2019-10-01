kate spade new york

Romy Medium Satchel

£375.00

Our romy medium satchel is crafted of both pebbled and smooth italian leather for an unexpected mix of textures. inside, you'll find a buttery-soft faux microsuede lining and a large slip pocket spacious enough to hold a small wallet. an optional and adjustable strap allows you to sling it over your shoulder when you need a free hand for iced coffee. and don't worry about setting it down--the tiny feet will keep it beautiful for years to come. our spade heart twistlock doubles as clever décor and a very pretty closure.