Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Romy Dress
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Molly Goddard
Griffith Shirred Tulle Dress
£1500.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Christopher Kane
Feather Trim Double Breasted Duchess Satin Coat
£1995.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Erdem
Sandra Floral-embroidered Lace Midi Dress
£4590.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Ganni
Feather-trimmed Shirred Lamé Midi Dress
£445.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Rex Pant
$245.00
$128.62
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Priscilla Plaid Dress
$205.00
$102.50
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Moreau Cage Bucket Bag
$375.00
$187.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Staud
Keith Croc-effect Leather Mules
$295.00
$147.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Priory
Sleep Shirt Dress
$240.00
from
New Classics Studios
BUY
Zara
Printed Jumpsuit Dress
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Vince
V-neck Shift Dress
$345.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
H&M
Puff-sleeved Velour Dress
£25.00
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted