kate spade new york

Romy Croc-embossed Mini Top-handle Satchel

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade new york

You might recognize this vibrant mini top-handle satchel from our fall 2019 runway show. romy is hard to miss when its soft, shiny croc-embossed italian leather catches the light. inside, you'll find a buttery-soft faux microsuede lining and a triple-compartment construction for ultimate organization. an optional (and elegant) chain strap allows you to sling it over your shoulder when you need a free hand for your pumpkin latte. and don't worry about setting it down--the tiny feet will keep it beautiful for years to come. our spade heart twistlock doubles as clever décor and a very pretty closure.