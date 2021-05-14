Easy Spirit

Romy

$69.00 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart The Romy is part of the Easy Spirit® Classic Collection. This great Level 1 sneaker is perfect for light walking and leisure activities. Leather upper is breathable and molds to your feet for added comfort. Classic lace-up design ensures an adjustable and personalized fit. Removable, padded sockliner helps provides cushioning and shock absorption. Lightweight rubber outsole ensures a durable finish. Product measurements were taken using size 6.5, width WW (EE). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1⁄2 in Weight: 8 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!