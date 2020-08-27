Romp

Get In A Sensual Groove With This Plush & Powerful Rabbit! Find the rhythm of lust instantly! The rechargeable Romp Jazz Rabbit’s big plush silicone textured shaft and clitoral stimulator know just how to make your sweet spots sing. Feel the rush of 10 vibration functions – 6 vibration speeds plus 4 pattern settings. Dual motors in the shaft’s tip and clitoral stimulator vibrate in concert, giving you intense pleasure inside & out. Rechargeable silicone rabbit vibrator with plush G-Spot tip Textured shaft inserts up to 5” deep, pleases G-Spot with plush 1.5” wide tip Curvy and smooth outer stimulator targets your clit 10 functions of vibration: 6 vibration speeds + 4 pattern settings Dual motors send vibes right to your clit + G-Spot Rechargeable, includes USB cable, runs up to 60 minutes per charge 100% waterproof Ready to Jazz up your next big O? The Romp Jazz Rabbit feels you up just right. Its textures feel so good sliding inside. Its big and soft plush tip cuddles up to your G-Spot, keeping you blissfully comfortable as it sends vibes right where you want them. At the same time, a curvy clitoral tickler stimulates your most sensitive spot. Explore all 10 vibration functions, including multiple intensities and patterns! Love to hit those ohh-gasmic high notes in the shower? Go ahead – the Romp Jazz Rabbit is waterproof and ready for love wherever the mood strikes. Enjoy up to an hour of play time per charge. The Romp Jazz Rabbit recharges in 3 hours. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.