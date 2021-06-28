Romp

Hype G-spot Vibrator

$64.99 $27.48

Buy Now Review It

At PinkCherry

When those pleasure cravings hit (as they so often do!), it's always nice to have an orgasm IOU waiting in the wings - or in your bedside table drawer, more specifically! Tuck this total classic from Romp into that drawer, and rest assured that you'll always have an O or two on stand-by. Ready to ravish your or your partner's sweet spots, wherever they may be, the Hype G-Spot Vibrator's curvy shape that won't have any trouble at all targeting inner and outer erogenous zones. The Hype will be just the ticket when your or your partner is jonesing for some g-spot or p-spot love, but it'll also satisfy those yearning for targeted clitoris, nipple or butt sensation. Four deep, throbbing rhythms plus six steady speeds of synchronized vibration rumble powerfully through the Hype's silky g-spot targeting shaft and curvy clit tickler at the touch of a button. Conveniently rechargeable via USB, Hype will be ready to Romp any time a craving hits. Power it up by attaching an included magnetic charge cord to magnet points on the handle. A full charge will run Hype's extra quiet motor for up to one full hour. In high quality body safe silicone (we'd expect nothing less!), the Romp Hype G-Spot Vibrator is easy to clean with warm soapy water, but you can also use a good toy care fluid/foam, if you like. This vibe is compatible with any favorite water based lubricant, but please keep it away from silicone lubes and other silicone toys. Charge cord included.