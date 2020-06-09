We-Vibe

Romp Free

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Have Big O’s Anywhere With Super Clitoral Suction! Be spontaneous and feel so good! The Romp Free clit stimulator bombards your love button Pleasure Air™ Technology – subtle yet super-stimulating air pressure waves that feel just like the best oral sensations. 10 intensity levels let you warm up or go right to the edge! A removable cover keeps the toy’s opening clean and ready for action whenever you are. Rechargeable clitoral suction stimulator with travel-friendly design 10 intensity levels of stimulating Pleasure Air™ technology Smooth silicone tip surrounds your clit, focuses air pressure Feels like an erotic blend of suction plus massage Discreet yet powerful motor is so quiet, yet so effective Travel cap keeps your Romp pristine while on the go Rechargeable, includes USB cable, up to 45 minutes of play time 100% waterproof Where will your next romantic rendezvous take you? Whether it’s an exotic getaway or your own steamy shower, the Romp Free Clitoral Stimulator is ready to lead you to new heights of pleasure. Remove the travel cap to reveal a soft and smooth silicone opening. Position it around your clit and turn it on to feel waves of Pleasure Air™ Technology. It feels like gentle sucking and puffing around your sweet spot. And since it uses air pressure instead of contact like traditional vibes, even the most sensitive can enjoy! Press a button to dial up the strength through 10 levels of intensity that’ll leave your body shaking with pleasure. The Romp Free clitoral stimulator runs for up to 45 minutes per charge. It fully recharges in 2 hours. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.